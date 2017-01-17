University of Illinois board meets; takes up tuition, enrollment more
University of Illinois system trustees have endorsed a plan to increase enrollment at its three campuses by 15 percent over the next five years. University of Illinois President Tim Killeen presented the plan to the Board of Trustees at their meeting Thursday in Chicago.
