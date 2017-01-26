Troy native enlists in the Illinois Army National Guard
Pvt. Frank Stavely, of Troy, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 23 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Stavely enlisted as a 31B, Military Police and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois.
