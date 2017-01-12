Three charged in Riverton stabbing

A total of three people have now been charged in connection with a stabbing incident a week ago in Riverton that also involved a man who allegedly shot at U.S. Marshals a day later. The State Journal-Register reports 30-year-old Christopher Childress of Springfield, and 24-year-old Charley Sullivan of Riverton, join 29-year-old Benjamin Lloyd of Springfield in facing charges including Aggravated Battery, Theft, and Armed Robbery.

