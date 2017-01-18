The ice storm that wasna t
The National Weather Service says an ice storm wasn't going to be experienced in Springfield, and for the most part, forecasters were right. Forecasters say most of the ice came Saturday morning, despite a Freezing Rain Advisory that was in effect most of the weekend.
