The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaign begins
There are 2 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 12 hrs ago, titled The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaign begins. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
It wasn't a 2008 style kickoff in Springfield, Illinois, or 2016 style start on Roosevelt Island, New York, or even a grand entrance on a descending escalator in a Manhattan tower. In 2017, the campaign starting gun went off in dueling rallies inside the US Capitol, during an extraordinary morning of drama and theater emblematic of the coming Trump era.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
I have to say Ive been impressed with Mike Pence.At first i wasnt so sure.Even in the lowest points when it looked hopeless Pence stuck by Trump.I think being on the campaign trail kinda changed Pence in away from his original beliefs.He saw first hand what the people wanted and I think he wants to come through with what the people really wanted.Trump and Pence can do great things as long as they can keep the others from going off on their own agenda.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
ne1 looking for some freaky fun? K iK me on ticklisha61 (im female)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Mon
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec '16
|EHammarstrom
|24
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Sarah Redding...?
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC