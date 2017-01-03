The 2016 campaign is over, but the 20...

The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaign begins

It wasn't a 2008 style kickoff in Springfield, Illinois, or 2016 style start on Roosevelt Island, New York, or even a grand entrance on a descending escalator in a Manhattan tower. In 2017, the campaign starting gun went off in dueling rallies inside the US Capitol, during an extraordinary morning of drama and theater emblematic of the coming Trump era.

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#1 7 hrs ago
I have to say Ive been impressed with Mike Pence.At first i wasnt so sure.Even in the lowest points when it looked hopeless Pence stuck by Trump.I think being on the campaign trail kinda changed Pence in away from his original beliefs.He saw first hand what the people wanted and I think he wants to come through with what the people really wanted.Trump and Pence can do great things as long as they can keep the others from going off on their own agenda.

Judged:

2

2

1

Moanz8144

Phoenix, AZ

#2 6 hrs ago
ne1 looking for some freaky fun? K iK me on ticklisha61 (im female)
