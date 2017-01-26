Study says grass carp have invaded 3 ...

Study says grass carp have invaded 3 of the Great Lakes

In an Aug. 2, 2012 photo, Asian carp species, from top, silver, bighead, and grass lay alongside each other prior to being prepared at Carters Fish Market in Springfield, Ill. Scientists say grass carp have invaded three of the Great Lakes and pose a significant environmental risk.

