Statehouse Reeder: Reform in civil asset forfeiture laws is needed

Henry County, a rural piece of western Illinois sliced by two interstates and the home of the "Hog Capitol of the World," is hardly the place you would expect important constitutional issues to be argued, but it is. Larry Vandersnick, a Republican former judge and prosecutor, developed misgivings about a common government tactic, civil forfeiture, which allows government to seize property from individuals even when they have never been convicted of a crime.

