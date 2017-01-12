Statehouse Reeder: Reform in civil asset forfeiture laws is needed
Henry County, a rural piece of western Illinois sliced by two interstates and the home of the "Hog Capitol of the World," is hardly the place you would expect important constitutional issues to be argued, but it is. Larry Vandersnick, a Republican former judge and prosecutor, developed misgivings about a common government tactic, civil forfeiture, which allows government to seize property from individuals even when they have never been convicted of a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan 5
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan 2
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec '16
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec '16
|EHammarstrom
|24
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC