State announces free tax preparation for low income families
SPRINGFIELD, IL Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary James Dimas today announced free income tax preparation and electronic filing is available for low income workers and families. The services are provided free of charge at locations across the state to families with incomes up to $55,000 and individuals with annual incomes up to $30,000.
