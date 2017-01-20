Springfield police seeking public's help in investigation into vandalism at Washington Park
The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into instances of property damage and vandalism at Washington Park in December 2016. Springfield police say buildings at Washington Park were broken into twice in December 2016, resulting in more than $5,000 worth of damage to park property.
