Springfield police investigating January 23 armed robberies

The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a series of armed robberies that happened during the evening hours of January 23. Springfield police say two incidents happened between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. near Bond Street and North Grand Avenue. In each incident, women were robbed by a black male, who allegedly used a handgun to strike the victims in their face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.