Springfield police investigating Janu...

Springfield police investigating January 23 armed robberies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a series of armed robberies that happened during the evening hours of January 23. Springfield police say two incidents happened between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. near Bond Street and North Grand Avenue. In each incident, women were robbed by a black male, who allegedly used a handgun to strike the victims in their face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) 16 hr Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan 5 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec 26 waypay 7
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec '16 VW Beetle 11
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC