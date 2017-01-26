Springfield museum to open exhibit on New Philadelphia
A temporary museum exhibit is to open in Springfield showcasing New Philadelphia - the first U.S. town to be founded and registered by an African-American. The exhibit will be at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum through the end of July.
