SIU School of Medicine Helps Bring Radon Awareness
Officials say now is a good time to be aware that an odorless, colorless gas could end up in your home. January is Radon Action Month in Illinois, typically spreading through decaying uranium in soil, and has been known to be the second leading cause of lung cancer.
