Shelbyville hospital added to HSHS family
January 24 - Hospital Sisters Health Systems has added Shelby Memorial Hospital as an affiliate, and they have renamed it HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. The Shelbyville, IL Hospital joins 14 other hospitals in the HSHS system.
