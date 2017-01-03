Scholarship available to Edwardsville Township High School seniors
Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced that applications for the 2017 Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship are now available. Each year since 1989, the Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship Fund has awarded funds to graduating high school seniors to continue their education at Illinois colleges and universities.
