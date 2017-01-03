SCHEELS will Host Kidzeum Exhibit to Bring Awareness That Kidzeum Needs More Funds to Open
Springfield, IL Kidzeum of Health and Science's Types of Joints exhibit is right here in Springfield, IL at SCHEELS. The exhibit is to bring awareness to the community that Kidzeum is just $300,000 shy of starting construction and needs the communities help to close the gap.
