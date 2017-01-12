Roads may have some ice, but not in bad shape
It wasn't the ice storm some had predicted, though the National Weather Service said that was never going to be the case for the Springfield area, but roads could still be slippery in some spots today. Springfield officials say they pre-treated roads Friday, and crews were out early Saturday morning.
