Rep. Davidsmeyer takes oath of office
CD Davidsmeyer was sworn-in as the 100th District State Representative in the 100th General Assembly today at an inauguration ceremony held at Sangamon Auditorium on the campus of the University of Illinois at Springfield. Rep. Davidsmeyer was sworn-in amass with 117 other State Representatives.
