Record High Temperature Set in Lincoln and Springfield
Highs temperatures climbed into the lower to middle 60s across central Illinois Saturday afternoon. Springfield and Lincoln both set new record highs for Saturday, January 21. Lincoln saw a high of 63 today breaking the previous record of 60 set in 1957.
