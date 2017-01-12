Postmaster: Please salt your sidewalks

The city of Springfield doesn't have an ordinance requiring it, but if you're able to, the Post Office urges you to try and make sure your letter carrier can safely get to your mailbox Saturday. It's not going to be as icy here as, say, in Saint Louis, but Springfield Postmaster Israel Hilton says after the last ice event a few weeks ago, he's not taking chances.

