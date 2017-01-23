Officer on administrative leave after...

Officer on administrative leave after fatal shooting in Springfield

15 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A Springfield police officer involved in a fatal police action shooting Monday remained in the hospital. According to Springfield police the officer was also placed on administrative leave.

