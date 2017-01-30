OFA urging lawmakers to protect the A...

OFA urging lawmakers to protect the Affordable Care Act

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

In response to recent efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Organizing for Action officials say they will host an event in Springfield on Monday to share the stories of citizens who depend on ACA to receive the care they need. The event will be held at the Old State Capitol Plaza in Springfield, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Officials say Illinois residents who depend on the Affordable Care Act will have the opportunity to explain how the loss of the program would affect them.

