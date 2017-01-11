Obama's 19-yr-old son makes rare appearance at DNC- Report
The United States first family has turned more than a few heads at this week's Democratic National Convention, where the president, as he greets delegates and waves to crowds of supporters, is often accompanied not only by his wife and two daughters, but also his rarely seen 19-year-old son, Luther . The theonion.com reports that the shy, slightly overweight teenager, who has lived his entire life with his mother in central Illinois, seldom appears in public with the president, with whom he has reportedly shared a somewhat distant and occasionally strained relationship.
