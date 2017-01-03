New Pictorial Springfield History Book
Like others, Arcadia Publishing is responsible for Springfield being the latest subject of their "Images of Modern America" series. But unlike the other books, this one focuses on history and color images from one period in time, according to co-author Curtis Mann who says, "Well, we're looking at the 1960's and 70's, so there's a lot of changes going on.
