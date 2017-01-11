New Legislature, same old problem in Illinois: No budget
Illinois Senate Parliamentarian Giovanni Randazzo unloads a box of paperwork containing budget bills on the Senate floor before both Democrats and Republicans go into caucus during the lame-duck session Monday at the state Capitol in Springfield. SPRINGFIELD – Illinois' financial crisis is being handed off from one set of lawmakers to another this week – a problem that, at 18 months, is the nation's longest-running budget stalemate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan 5
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan 2
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec '16
|EHammarstrom
|24
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC