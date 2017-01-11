New Legislature, same old problem in ...

New Legislature, same old problem in Illinois: No budget

22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

Illinois Senate Parliamentarian Giovanni Randazzo unloads a box of paperwork containing budget bills on the Senate floor before both Democrats and Republicans go into caucus during the lame-duck session Monday at the state Capitol in Springfield. SPRINGFIELD – Illinois' financial crisis is being handed off from one set of lawmakers to another this week – a problem that, at 18 months, is the nation's longest-running budget stalemate.

