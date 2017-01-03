Medical group requires up-front fees ...

Medical group requires up-front fees from Illinois workers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

A Springfield medical group is requiring patients insured by the state to pay half of their expected surgery bills up front. The requirement from the Orthopedic Center of Illinois comes at a time when payments for the care of state workers, retirees and dependents insured through the State Employees' Group Insurance Program total $3.66 billion - and are overdue a year and a half or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Thu Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Thu Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec 26 waypay 7
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec 15 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec '16 EHammarstrom 24
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC