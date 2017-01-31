Maybe it's time to consider consolida...

Maybe it's time to consider consolidating villages?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Capitol Fax Blog

But Illinois also has 1,299 incorporated cities, towns and villages Former police chief Craig Kennedy said Monday he wasn't surprised and has no hard feelings about being laid off by the village of Jerome. As part of cost reductions necessitated by a budget shortfall, Village President Mike Lopez said the police chief was let go Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan 5 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec '16 waypay 7
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec '16 VW Beetle 11
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC