Maybe it's time to consider consolidating villages?
But Illinois also has 1,299 incorporated cities, towns and villages Former police chief Craig Kennedy said Monday he wasn't surprised and has no hard feelings about being laid off by the village of Jerome. As part of cost reductions necessitated by a budget shortfall, Village President Mike Lopez said the police chief was let go Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan 5
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan 2
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|waypay
|7
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec '16
|VW Beetle
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC