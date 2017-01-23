Man busted for pot, ecstacy on Amtrak...

Man busted for pot, ecstacy on Amtrak train

A 35-year-old Chicago man got busted with 465 grams of suspected cannabis and nearly 60 suspected ecstacy pills, as soon has he arrived in Springfield on an Amtrak train Tuesday at 5:45pm. Springfield Police Department's Proactive Crime Unit say Handel Reed exited the Amtrak with a black bag and got into a taxi.

