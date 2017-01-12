Mainstream Media's Russian Bogeymen
In the middle of a major domestic crisis over the U.S. charge that Russia had interfered with the U.S. election, the Department of Homeland Security triggered a brief national media hysteria by creating and spreading a bogus story of Russian hacking into U.S. power infrastructure. DHS had initiated the now-discredited tale of a hacked computer at the Burlington, Vermont Electricity Department by sending the utility's managers misleading and alarming information, then leaked a story they certainly knew to be false and continued to put out a misleading line to the media.
