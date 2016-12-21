Macon County Sheriff's Office cuts 11 specialty positions; personnel cut moved to Patrol
A safety tax increase on the November election ballot could have helped the Sheriff's department save the positions, however, the tax failed to pass. Specialty positions, including patrol deputies and corrections employees have been cut.
