Local economy slows, and lawmakers ar...

Local economy slows, and lawmakers aren't helping

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

An Illinois flag flies in front of the state Capitol in 2014 in Springfield. The state's continuing budget stalemate is a drag on its economy, experts say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Wed Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan 5 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec '16 waypay 7
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec '16 VW Beetle 11
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC