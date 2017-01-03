Lincoln museum plans 'Dream' speech to mark King holiday
The Lincoln Museum in Springfield plans to mark Martin Luther King's birthday with two dramatic readings of the slain civil rights leader's "I Have a Dream" speech. Actor Reggie Guyton will read the speech at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the museum's main plaza.
