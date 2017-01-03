Lincoln Land Community College Student Run Restaurant to open
Student run restaurant to open at Lincoln Land Community College. Bistro Verde will open for lunch and dinner beginning Wednesday, January 25th with food prepared and served by LLCC culinary arts, baking and pastry, and hospitality students.
Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
