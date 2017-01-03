Legislative session winding down; budget mess looms large
In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters after meeting with legislative leaders during veto session in Springfield, Ill. The General Assembly convenes Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, for just two days to finish its work before a new session begins Wednesday while the two-year budget standoff looms large.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan 5
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan 2
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec '16
|EHammarstrom
|24
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC