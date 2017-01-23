LCC President Candidate
Labette Community College candidate for president Scott Stallman, associate vice president of education outreach at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois, visits with local businessman Gary Wall Monday afternoon during the community meet and greet offered between interviews with various college groups.
