LaHood representative in Pittsfield Friday, Feb. 3

Rep. Darin LaHood's office will host mobile office hours in Pike County Friday, Feb. 3 from 1-3 p.m at the Pittsfield city clerk's office, 214 N. Monroe St., Pittsfield. LaHood's Springfield office representative, Hal Smith, will be on hand to answer questions, provide updates on legislation and help constituents with veteran's benefits, Social Security and other federal programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.