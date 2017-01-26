LaHood representative in Pittsfield Friday, Feb. 3
Rep. Darin LaHood's office will host mobile office hours in Pike County Friday, Feb. 3 from 1-3 p.m at the Pittsfield city clerk's office, 214 N. Monroe St., Pittsfield. LaHood's Springfield office representative, Hal Smith, will be on hand to answer questions, provide updates on legislation and help constituents with veteran's benefits, Social Security and other federal programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan 5
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan 2
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|waypay
|7
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec '16
|VW Beetle
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC