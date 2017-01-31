Jim Dey: Is Lisa Madigan rescuing 'Dadigan'?

Last week, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan inserted herself into the budget feud between Gov. Bruce Rauner and her father, House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Diminutive Daughter of the Diminutive Don of Illinois politics shook things up big time last week when she inserted herself into the 19-month-old state budget battle between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and her father, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

