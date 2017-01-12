James Franklin Black Jr.
James Franklin Black Jr., 57 of Taylorville passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 11:38 a.m. at Meadow Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylorville. He was born on November 29, 1959 in Key West, Fla.
