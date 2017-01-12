James Franklin Black Jr.

James Franklin Black Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Breeze Courier

James Franklin Black Jr., 57 of Taylorville passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 11:38 a.m. at Meadow Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylorville. He was born on November 29, 1959 in Key West, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breeze Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) 5 hr WTK 7,581
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan 5 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec 26 waypay 7
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec '16 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec '16 EHammarstrom 24
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC