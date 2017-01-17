In photos: The Washington Mall braces for President Trump

The fencing concession for Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States would be a good thing to own. Forty-eight hours before the final branding of Mr. Trump as the most powerful human being on Earth, one of the most security-conscious inaugurations in American history had begun to tighten its grip, swaddling Washington in traffic restrictions, hard and soft checkpoints, and 30,000 police and armed guards.

