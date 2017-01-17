In photos: The Washington Mall braces for President Trump
The fencing concession for Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States would be a good thing to own. Forty-eight hours before the final branding of Mr. Trump as the most powerful human being on Earth, one of the most security-conscious inaugurations in American history had begun to tighten its grip, swaddling Washington in traffic restrictions, hard and soft checkpoints, and 30,000 police and armed guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan 5
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan 2
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec '16
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec '16
|EHammarstrom
|24
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC