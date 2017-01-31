Illinois Agency Joins Valley Insuranc...

Illinois Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Bailey Family Insurance in Springfield, Ill., recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance , a network of 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Owned by Mark and Christine Bailey, Bailey Family Insurance is a full service insurance agency specializing in home, auto, life and recreational insurance.

