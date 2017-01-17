Hotel-motel tax debated at City Council budget meeting
The Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Springfield Hotel Lodging Association talk with the City Council Monday night about a proposed hotel-motel tax increase. Mayor Jim Langfelder's proposed one-percent increase in the city's hotel-motel tax continues to be under the microscope, as next up in the series of city budget meetings was the plan for the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
