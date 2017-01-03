Holiday Detail Nets 22 DUI Drivers

Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

For what it was worth, Springfield had a number of drivers that didn't heed the annual holiday warning to not drink and drive. Springfield Police say during the Christmas-to-New Years Day period 22 people were arrested who had blood alcohol levels of point-oh-eight or greater when they were pulled over.

Springfield, IL

