Hillsboro native enlists in the Illinois Army National Guard
Pvt. Keltney Chamberlin, of Hillsboro, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 11 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Chamberlin enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic.
