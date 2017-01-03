Heroin Overdose Deaths in Double-Digits for Second Consecutive Year in Macon County
"When you talk drugs, you're talking death," says Macon County Coroner, Michael Day. The Coroner says the county has seen double-digit deaths for the second year in a row due to heroin, many deaths involving heroin mixed with other substances like cocaine, fentanyl, and bath salts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
