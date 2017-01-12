Governor Rauner addresses first meeting of Illinois Bicentennial Commission
SPRINGFIELD Governor Bruce Rauner today convened the first meeting of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission and unveiled the official Bicentennial logo at the Old State Capitol. The co-chairs of the Bicentennial Commission were also announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan 5
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan 2
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec '16
|EHammarstrom
|24
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC