Gas Prices Lowest for Full Year Since 2004; Outlook Less Rosy for 2017

Average retail gasoline prices in Illinois have risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.50/g Sunday according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 4,378 gas outlets in Illinois. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

