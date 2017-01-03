Fleischli on Fuel
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Bill Fleischli, executive vice president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association/Illinois Association of Convenience Stores , has a problem with raising the motor fuel tax, as is being proposed by State Representative John Bradley , who has filed HB 1, a bill that would raise the state's motor fuel tax 8 cents, a 42% increase over the current 19-cents-per-gallon rate.
