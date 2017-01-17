Family Service Center hosting Trivia Night on February 4

Central Illinois residents are invited to test their trivia knowledge while raising money for a good cause in Springfield on February 4. Family Service Center officials say their Trivia Night will be held at Firefighter's Lake Club, located at 940 West Lake Shore Drive, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and teams will be limited to a maximum of 10 people per team. Proceeds from this event will benefit Family Service Center services, such as mental health care, adoption, and foster care.

