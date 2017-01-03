EPA to Start Pillsbury Mills Asbestos...

EPA to Start Pillsbury Mills Asbestos Removal This Month

13 hrs ago Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

The continued removal of asbestos from the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield will be done starting soon by the federal government. That's according to the EPA, who says since the owners of the building - who are being charged with disposing of those materials improperly - can't do it, taxpayers will have to foot the bill for now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

