Early Learning Center in Decatur to hold grand opening

DECATUR The family of St. Paul's Lutheran Church has been hard at work over the past year and a half to create a new permanent home for St. Paul's Early Learning Center . The center was once located within the church while it was on Wood Street, and most recently, it shared classroom spaces at St. Paul's current location on Bachrach Court.

