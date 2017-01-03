Early Learning Center in Decatur to hold grand opening
DECATUR The family of St. Paul's Lutheran Church has been hard at work over the past year and a half to create a new permanent home for St. Paul's Early Learning Center . The center was once located within the church while it was on Wood Street, and most recently, it shared classroom spaces at St. Paul's current location on Bachrach Court.
