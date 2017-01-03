Durbin hesitant on some Trump Cabinet...

Durbin hesitant on some Trump Cabinet nominees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is expressing concern about several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, noting that overall they are a "very rich."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan 5 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec 26 waypay 7
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec 15 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec '16 EHammarstrom 24
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC